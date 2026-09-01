101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and if you're looking for a definitive list of the greatest gadgets around right now, then look no further. We've got 101 one of them, from workout tech to luxury gear for the big spenders, you'll not be short of inspiration.

Plus, we delve into the new all-in-one sound system scene and test the latest options that offers sublime sound without all the hi-fi separates. We also check out the latest pocket cameras with big zoom lenses, allowing you to get close in on the action when you're sightseeing. And we rate Samsung's incredible new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which boasts a new format that's set to shake up the folding phone market.

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What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

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101 gadgets you can’t live without – improve your existence with tech that transcends mere usefulness

– improve your existence with tech that transcends mere usefulness Revealed: Samsung Smart Glasses – Samsung takes on Meta with these stylish glasses that boast AI capabilities

– Samsung takes on Meta with these stylish glasses that boast AI capabilities Stylish travel-friendly cameras – you can leave your phone in your pocket with these stylish and capable cameras

– you can leave your phone in your pocket with these stylish and capable cameras Rated: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 – a new format makes this the best foldable in existence

– a new format makes this the best foldable in existence All-in-one audio systems – single box speakers that take the fuss out of getting hi-fi sound at home

– single box speakers that take the fuss out of getting hi-fi sound at home DJI Osmo Pocket 4P – the vlogging champion is back, now with two cameras for even better content creation capabilities

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.