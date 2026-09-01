101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and if you're looking for a definitive list of the greatest gadgets around right now, then look no further. We've got 101 one of them, from workout tech to luxury gear for the big spenders, you'll not be short of inspiration.
Plus, we delve into the new all-in-one sound system scene and test the latest options that offers sublime sound without all the hi-fi separates. We also check out the latest pocket cameras with big zoom lenses, allowing you to get close in on the action when you're sightseeing. And we rate Samsung's incredible new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which boasts a new format that's set to shake up the folding phone market.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- 101 gadgets you can’t live without – improve your existence with tech that transcends mere usefulness
- Revealed: Samsung Smart Glasses – Samsung takes on Meta with these stylish glasses that boast AI capabilities
- Stylish travel-friendly cameras – you can leave your phone in your pocket with these stylish and capable cameras
- Rated: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 – a new format makes this the best foldable in existence
- All-in-one audio systems – single box speakers that take the fuss out of getting hi-fi sound at home
- DJI Osmo Pocket 4P – the vlogging champion is back, now with two cameras for even better content creation capabilities
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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