Seiko expands Prospex family with stunning new Grand Touring collection

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has expanded its Prospex watch family with the new Grand Touring Mechanical Chronograph capsule collection, featuring two models in sky blue and silver grey. Available to pre-order now, prices range from £2,250 to £2,340 (around $3,050-$3,170), with deliveries due to begin this month.

Seiko has just expanded its Prospex watch family with a capsule collection called the Grand Touring Mechanical Chronograph.

Drawing inspiration from vintage motorsport, the watches include a tachymeter on their dial, which with the chronograph movement and pushers can be used to calculate the average speed of an object – like a race car – traveling a known distance – like a road race, a circuit, or a standing quarter-mile.

Also distinctive is the vertical pattern on the dial, which Seiko says was inspired by a highway. Other details include a date window at the half-past-four position, a dual-curved sapphire crystal, 100 metres of water resistance and a steel case back. Behind that is Seiko’s in-house 8R48 mechanical chronograph movement with vertical clutch and column wheel.

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(Image credit: Seiko)

Two models are available. The first has a sky blue dial with a white 60-second track and a black tachymeter scale around the outer edge, matching the sub dials. The other carries a silver-grey colour scheme across all elements of the dial, and swaps out the sky blue model’s steel bracelet – which is itself inspired by Seiko’s original 1972 ‘Panda’ chronograph – for a grey leather strap.

I think these both look fantastic, but for me the silver-grey model is the one to go for. I really like how the dial and strap manage to include a handful of different shades of the same colour palette, but while retaining a simple, restrained aesthetic. The tachymeter and its markings add some motorsport vibes, of course, but also give the watch a vintage feel without doing anything as overt as resorting to faux patina.

Available for pre-order now, the Seiko Prospex Grand Touring in sky blue and silver grey is priced from £2,250 to £2,340 – or around $3,050-$3,170. Deliveries are due to start this month.