Tapo's new robot vacuum and mop promises top performance without the £300+ price tag

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched the RV30 Max Plus Gen 2, an upgraded robot vacuum and mop with 13,000Pa suction, a Tangle-Free Cutting Brush, dToF LiDAR navigation and up to 90 days of hands-free maintenance. It’s available now from Amazon for £299.99 (around $400), making it one of Tapo’s more affordable recent launches.

Tapo has launched a new robot vacuum and mop that’s considerably more affordable than many of its recent releases, despite still promising plenty of cleaning power. The Tapo RV30 Max Plus Gen 2 is an upgraded replacement for the original RV30 Max Plus, which first launched in late 2024.

The RV30 Max Plus Gen 2 delivers 13,000Pa of suction power and retains Tapo’s Tangle-Free Cutting Brush, which picks up hair before automatically cutting and detangling it in the dock. If you’re short on space, the docking station is also relatively compact at around 11 x 9 inches, despite offering up to 90 days of hands-free maintenance.

The RV30 Max Plus Gen 2 is priced at £299.99 (around $400) and is currently available to buy from Amazon. It’s yet to be listed on Tapo’s own online store, where you can currently find the original RV30 Max Plus on sale for £179.99/$229.99.

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(Image credit: Tapo)

There are plenty of other useful features too, including improved edge-to-corner cleaning thanks to a longer side brush that reaches further along walls, around furniture and into corners. It can also automatically detect carpets and adjust its cleaning accordingly, or you can set your own cleaning preferences depending on the room and surface.

Navigation has also had an upgrade, with a new-generation dToF LiDAR system designed to move around obstacles with greater precision. It supports 3+1 multi-floor maps too, allowing it to recognise different floors and store maps locally to build up a more complete picture of your home.

(Image credit: Tapo)