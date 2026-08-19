Shark just debuted its own version of the Dyson Submarine – and upgrades it with an extendable wand

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the AquaReach Vacuum Mop to the US market. Available as a standard or pro version, the Shark AquaReach is a wet-to-dry vacuum and mop which has an extendable wand for hard-to-reach areas.

Shark has launched the AquaReach, its latest wet-to-dry vacuum cleaner and mop hybrid. Designed to clean from ‘floor to ceiling’, the Shark AquaReach comes with multiple tools, and features an extendable wand which fixes my main problem with wet-to-dry vacuums.

Wet-to-dry vacuums have been around for a while, but they had a resurgence in the past couple of years, thanks to Dyson. Most notably, the brand launched the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine in early 2024 which combined expert vacuum power with hard floor mopping by swapping out the roller heads.

Now, Shark has made its own version with the Shark AquaReach Vacuum Mop . The vacuum-mop cleans carpet, hardwood floors, tile, vinyl, stone, laminate and more, using its main brushroll head and suction. The brushroll even self-cleans as it vacuums and mops so you don’t spread dirt or spills around the floor.

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My main problem with wet-to-dry vacuums is how heavy they can be. Of course, an electronic mop is undoubtedly going to be heavier than a standard mop, but it poses a problem when I clean my bathroom – aside from having to slog it up the stairs.

Call me lazy, but I’ve always found it easier to clean my shower tiles using a mop, but lifting an electric wet-to-dry vacuum is out of the question. There’s where the Shark AquaReach’s extendable wand comes in handy.

(Image credit: Shark)

The wand detaches from the main body of the vacuum so you can use it to clean tiles, baseboards, and areas that are high up or in tight corners, so you can clean your home from top to bottom. As a wand, it still delivers a powerful suction as well as a precision spray for tough stains.

The Shark AquaReach has a dual-tank system that separates clean water and solution from dirty water. It comes with stain scrubber and detailer tools, as well as Shark’s Hydro Multi-Surface Concentrate that cleans tough stains and neutralises odours. For detecting stains, the Shark AquaReach has an LED light in the head to illuminate hidden dirt and debris.

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Weighing just 12.81 pounds, the Shark AquaReach isn’t particularly heavy, and as a wand, it’s even lighter. It has a cordless design and comes with a dock that recharges it, and cleans and dries the brushroll. It has a bright blue colour, although there’s also a Shark AquaReach Pro version which comes with a mop pads kit and a stylish black and gold colourway.

The Shark AquaReach is available to buy for $399.99 at SharkNinja , while the Pro version is priced at $529.99. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK and Europe, but in true Shark style, its new products launch in the US first before arriving elsewhere, so we expect the same to happen with the Shark AquaReach.