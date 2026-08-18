One of Pro-Ject's most popular turntables just got a Bluetooth upgrade
The Pro-Ject E1.2 now comes with a Bluetooth variant, or you can opt for a phono model too
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has added Bluetooth to its affordable E1.2 turntable for a new variant.
The E1.2 BT supports Qualcomm's aptX HD and aptX Adaptive near lossless streaming and costs from £399.
Pro-Ject is not one to sit still when it comes to its turntable lineup. It regularly updates and upgrades products with new features and capabilities.
This time it has taken a look at its hugely popular and reasonably priced E1.2 model, with two new variants being added to the range.
The Pro-Ject E1.2 BT has arguably the most significant upgrade – Bluetooth. It has been fitted with a Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.4 transmitter module that's capable of aptX HD and aptX Adaptive streaming to compatible headphones or sound systems.
It comes with a dedicated pairing button that simplifies the process of connecting to devices, and that includes Pro-Ject's own line of wireless products – such as the Uni Box S3 or Wireless Box E.
The turntable itself is the same E1.2 we all know and love. It is plug and play, with a 730g die-cast platter and a pre-adjusted Pro-Ject Pick it MM E cartridge.
Different colours and options
There are three standard finishes available – High Gloss Black, Satin White, and Walnut – plus a variety of coloured versions, including Satin Golden Yellow, Satin Steel Blue, and Satin Fir Green.
Prices are £399 / €399 for the standard finishes, £449 / €449 for one of the coloured options. US prices are yet to be confirmed, but we expect them to be an equivalent $399 / €449 respectively.
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In addition to the Bluetooth model, an E1.2 Phono variant is also now available. It adds a switchable phono preamplifier so the turntable can be connected directly to any line or CD input.
This includes sound setups without their own amplification.
You can expect to pay £319 / €359 for the E1.2 Phono on High Gloss Black, Satin White, or Walnut. The original Pro-Ject E1.2 is also still available from multiple retailers.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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