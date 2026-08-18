One of Pro-Ject's most popular turntables just got a Bluetooth upgrade

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has added Bluetooth to its affordable E1.2 turntable for a new variant. The E1.2 BT supports Qualcomm's aptX HD and aptX Adaptive near lossless streaming and costs from £399.

Pro-Ject is not one to sit still when it comes to its turntable lineup. It regularly updates and upgrades products with new features and capabilities.

This time it has taken a look at its hugely popular and reasonably priced E1.2 model, with two new variants being added to the range.

The Pro-Ject E1.2 BT has arguably the most significant upgrade – Bluetooth. It has been fitted with a Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.4 transmitter module that's capable of aptX HD and aptX Adaptive streaming to compatible headphones or sound systems.

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It comes with a dedicated pairing button that simplifies the process of connecting to devices, and that includes Pro-Ject's own line of wireless products – such as the Uni Box S3 or Wireless Box E.

The turntable itself is the same E1.2 we all know and love. It is plug and play, with a 730g die-cast platter and a pre-adjusted Pro-Ject Pick it MM E cartridge.

Different colours and options

There are three standard finishes available – High Gloss Black, Satin White, and Walnut – plus a variety of coloured versions, including Satin Golden Yellow, Satin Steel Blue, and Satin Fir Green.

Prices are £399 / €399 for the standard finishes, £449 / €449 for one of the coloured options. US prices are yet to be confirmed, but we expect them to be an equivalent $399 / €449 respectively.

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In addition to the Bluetooth model, an E1.2 Phono variant is also now available. It adds a switchable phono preamplifier so the turntable can be connected directly to any line or CD input.

This includes sound setups without their own amplification.

You can expect to pay £319 / €359 for the E1.2 Phono on High Gloss Black, Satin White, or Walnut. The original Pro-Ject E1.2 is also still available from multiple retailers.