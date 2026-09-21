The CD resurgence shows no sign of slowing, especially when this player exists

Quick Summary CD sales are surging in 2026, with younger listeners helping drive the revival, and now there's a new player designed specifically for that audience. The Syitren R400 combines a compact design, Bluetooth 5.3 and a customisable shell that can sit on a desk, be carried around or eventually mounted on a wall.

CDs are having a moment again. Sales in the US jumped 16% year-on-year to 16.3 million units in the first half of 2026, according to Luminate, while searches for CD players have also been climbing as younger listeners rediscover physical music.

That's where the Syitren R400 comes in. Designed by ORGDOT Design, it's a portable CD player that looks more like something you'd actually want sitting in your bedroom than the chunky hi-fi systems many of us remember.

(Image credit: Syitren)

A CD player with a bit of personality

The R400 has a detachable shell that separates the protective cover from the main player, letting you customise how it looks rather than being stuck with a single finish.

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There's a transparent version designed to be decorated with stickers or doodles, while the player can sit on its included stand. A wall-mount bracket is also available, turning the R400 into something that looks more like a piece of room decor than a traditional CD player.

It has a built-in charging compartment with a cable groove, while the main body uses a dual-material construction that's intended to give it a sturdier feel than you'd expect from an entry-level player.

And unlike some of the cheap portable CD players currently appearing online, the R400 is built around physical CDs rather than pretending to be a Bluetooth speaker with a disc slot.

Bluetooth, headphones and your car

The R400 uses a custom "pure CD core" and has a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio, while anti-vibration technology is designed to reduce skipping when you're carrying it around.

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There's Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting wireless headphones or speakers, but you can also use wired headphones and speakers. Syitren even says it can connect to a car stereo, giving those old CDs another way to get back into regular rotation.

Battery life is rated at more than four hours of continuous playback, so it's portable enough for a commute or an afternoon away from the house.

The timing is pretty good. John Lewis reported that searches for CD players had jumped 96% since July, while some of its popular models had already sold out.

There's clearly more going on here than a few people digging their old Discmans out of the loft. Luminate says Gen Z and millennials are helping drive the current CD boom, although around half of those younger CD buyers don't actually own a player.

That's partly because CDs have become collectibles as much as listening formats, particularly with special-edition releases from artists including K-pop acts. But the R400 feels like an attempt to close that rather amusing gap. If you're going to start collecting CDs, you might as well have something nice to actually play them on.

The R400 is positioned as an affordable alternative to Syitren's more expensive R300, and its combination of portability, Bluetooth and customisable design make it feel more suited to the way younger listeners actually use tech.

Streaming isn't going anywhere, of course. But if you're going to own the physical album, there's something satisfying about actually putting the disc in a player and listening to it from beginning to end.