Change your voice on any platform using this powerful little device

Quick Summary Voicemod has unveiled the Key Pocket, a tiny hardware device that lets you change your voice live on mobile and console. It works with the Voicemod app to bring hundreds of voice effects and a soundboard to platforms where traditional voice-changing software can't run.

Want to sound like a robot, a cartoon character or something completely unrecognisable when you're chatting online? Voicemod already lets you do that on PC, but its new Key Pocket is designed to take those tricks to places where software voice changers normally can't go.

The little device connects to your phone and works with the Voicemod mobile app, processing your voice in real time before sending the transformed audio back to your game or chat. That means you can use it with an iPhone or Android device, as well as consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.

Your voice, changed anywhere

The idea is really useful for console and mobile gaming. Voicemod says the Key Pocket works with voice chat across games and apps, including Discord, Fortnite, Roblox and PUBG, without needing a PC sitting in the middle of your setup.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The device doubles as a physical soundboard, with 36 programmable slots spread across six pages, so you can trigger sounds and voice effects without leaving your game.

There's a volume wheel, a dedicated voice-changer switch and a quick mute button, while the buttons can be customised for different games or situations. The device connects to your phone over USB-C, while a console can connect through its controller.

The clever bit is that the phone is doing the processing. Voicemod says the Key Pocket acts as your microphone while the mobile app transforms your voice in real time, then routes the modified audio back through the device. It also says the processing happens locally on your smartphone rather than sending your voice data to its servers.

(Image credit: Voicemod)

A tiny device with a big library

The Key Pocket gives access to Voicemod's library of more than 200 of its own voices, alongside a huge collection of community-created voices and sounds. The company's PRO subscription unlocks the full library, although the hardware comes with a trial and there's also a free tier with a rotating selection of voices.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't have its own battery, but rather the Key Pocket draws power from your smartphone through USB-C, while a second USB-C port lets you charge through the device if you're playing and chatting for longer periods.

Voicemod is currently taking pre-orders for the limited Founders Edition, with the standalone device listed at $99.90 and shipping scheduled for late October.

You'll need an iPhone with USB-C and iOS 16 or later, or an Android device running Android 10 or later, plus the Voicemod mobile app and a compatible headset. For console use, it supports PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2, while Meta Quest 2, 3 and 3S are also supported with the appropriate adapter.