There's still life in the Xbox Series X yet – gets a significant front-end glow-up

Quick Summary A system software update is coming to Xbox Series X and Series S that adds new customisation options and other features to the user interface. Select Xbox Insiders can see the changes now, while others will have to wait for a wider rollout.

Let's face it, with Xbox already starting to talk about its next-gen console – codenamed Project Helix – we can all be forgiven for thinking it's given up on the Xbox Series X (and Series S, for that matter). But that couldn't be further from the truth.

Indeed, we might have a couple more years to wait before the next machine arrives, so there's plenty more to eke out of the current hardware.

That includes the user experience, which is getting one of its most significant upgrades in more than a year. New Home customisation options have already arrived for Xbox Insiders, and that means they'll be coming to your console soon, too.

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One of the big new features is the ability to add more Groups, allowing you to group together selections of games and apps so they're easier for you to find. The method of managing them has also improved, with the reordering of games now working as it does on the home page.

And it's now easier to pin groups to Home in My Games & Apps.

Changing the look of the UI and your homescreen has been made easier too, with the ability to customise the colour scheme. You could previously choose preset colours, buy a colour picker now gives you every hue and shade to select.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Additional Xbox UI changes coming soon

One of the best features added with the current generation consoles was Quick Resume, but sometimes you want to just load a game from scratch – especially if you haven't played it for a while.

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That's why Xbox is adding the ability to disable Quick Resume on a game-by-game basis.

And those who collect Profile Badges will be pleased to learn that you see your own or other players' top five Profile Badges when viewing a profile in the Guide.

There's no word yet on when the new system software will get a wider rollout, but if you want to check them out for yourself, you should enrol to be an Xbox Insider and see if the option to trial them is available.