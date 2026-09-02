Razer Prio is the foldable controller that turns your phone into a retro gaming powerhouse

Quick Summary Razer has unveiled the Prio, a new foldable USB-C controller designed to make serious mobile gaming considerably more portable. It weighs just 101g, needs no battery or Bluetooth pairing, and works with iPhone and Android phones.

Razer may have a new solution to the problem of phone sized gaming console controls. The new Prio is a foldable USB-C controller that shrinks down to roughly the size of a credit card when you're not using it, then opens out into a full-sized gamepad when it's time to play.

The Razer Prio measures just 107 x 67 x 23mm when folded and weighs 101g, making it small enough to disappear into a pocket or bag. Twist it open and it expands to accommodate phones up to 7 inches, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Despite its diminutive folded dimensions, Razer hasn't gone for a stripped-back control layout. You get analogue sticks, a four-way D-pad, face buttons, bumpers and triggers, giving the Prio much more in common with a traditional console controller than a clip-on phone accessory.

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The sticks are really interesting. They're capacitive rather than relying on traditional physical contacts, which Razer says should reduce the potential for stick drift and keep movement accurate over time.

There's also no internal battery to worry about. The Prio connects directly to your phone over USB-C, so there's no Bluetooth pairing and nothing extra to charge. Razer says the flexible design can also accommodate most slim and medium-sized phone cases.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Prio is designed as much for short bursts of gaming as it is for longer sessions. Its tactile face buttons are designed to be quiet, which should make it less conspicuous when you're gaming on public transport or sitting in a waiting room.

It supports iPhone running iOS 18 or later and Android 14 or later, and can be used for local games or cloud and remote play through services including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link and PS Remote Play.

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There's also a dedicated Razer Cortex Mobile button for quickly accessing your game library, with Razer's PC Remote Play allowing compatible PC games to be streamed to your phone.

The Razer Prio is available now for £99.99 / $99.99 / €109.99. That makes it a fairly serious investment for a mobile controller, but its unusual folding design could be a super practical options for anyone who wants proper controls without permanently attaching a bulky gamepad to their phone.