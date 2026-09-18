Roblox the movie you say? And a horror legend is on board? Where do we sign up?

Quick summary Roblox game 99 Nights in the Forest has caught the attention of Hollywood and is being adapted for a theatrical release. Sam Raimi is on board as the producer, but we're not entirely sure how the project will come together.

If you've been trying to keep your kids off Roblox, there's a chance that 20th Century Studios isn't going to help you. The studio is getting to work on a Roblox movie, the latest and perhaps least likely game franchise to jump to the big screen.

Specifically, it's 99 Nights in the Forest that's getting adapted and Sam Raimi - of Evil Dead fame - onboard as the producer. It's a pairing that makes sense, given Raimi's movie history.

The adaptation is coming from Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4, Transformers One) and is based on one of the biggest games in Roblox. It's a survival horror game where players have to search for four missing children in the forest - and survive for 99 nights.

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The daytime is based around foraging and exploring, the nighttime is focused on survival. It's one of the biggest games on the Roblox platform with billions of visits.

There's currently no director, but the game's developers are executive producing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio took pitches from writers and Cooley was selected.

According to the stats, the game has racked up 26 billion visits since it launched in 2025 and it's just the latest case of Hollywood raiding other entertainment genres. We've seen the likes of Five Nights at Freddy's make the jump - and pillaging Roblox's locker will speak to younger audiences.

(Image credit: Roblox / Grandma's Favourite Games)

Exactly how the adaptation is pitched will be interesting because it has all the makings of a decent psychological thriller, but that might not immediately dovetail with Roblox's core fan base.

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For parents of younger children hooked on the platform, the thought of having to fend off a Roblox movie that's a horror film might fill them with fear, but some of Roblox's more pedestrian games - like running a salon - wouldn't really have the depth to transition into a cinematic masterpiece.

There have been some major successes recently, with the likes of The Last of Us and Fallout, landing on streaming platforms and pulling those universes into a different medium for more people to enjoy.

So Roblox appears to be in the frame, albeit at the early stages. As for the Call of Duty movie you didn't know was happening, that's scheduled for release in 2028.