I played Stage Tour and am now convinced guitar controllers are coming back in force – get ready to rock (band) again!

Quick Summary Stage Tour is the natural successor to the band games of the early 2000s, working with both guitar and drum accessories new and old. It'll be released on 10 December 2026 and T3 got to play a demo of the game during the recent Gamescom in Germany.

I've always been a massive fan of rhythm games over the years, kickstarted mainly by a 90s infatuation with PaRappa the Rapper. So when the Guitar Hero and Rock Band phase kicked off in the mid-2000s, I was really in my element.

I even have my original and special edition guitars, still.

However, like most gaming trends, it was bound to trail off eventually, and while Activision had a second stab at it in 2015, the days of wanging around a truncated plastic axe were over. Until now.

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It seems we are about to enter a new era of physical gaming. The free, open source PC game Clone Hero is gaining traction and this December, a brand new release will arrive for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 to get you rocking again.

(Image credit: RedOctane Games)

Stage Tour is a bone fide successor to the guitar and band games of the 2000s. Indeed, it's from RedOctane Games – the team behind the original Guitar Hero – and the heritage is right there on the screen and in your hands.

I got to play a few tracks during Gamescom a couple of weeks ago and can safely say that, even on an early build, it has all the hallmarks of an excellent revival for the genre.

Stage Tour - Official Launch Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I chose to play using the Kramer wireless guitar controller that comes bundled with the game, but was told that you can also use older Guitar Hero and Rock Band alternatives if you can connect them to your system. That should be easy on PC, maybe not so much on PS5, say.

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There will be additional compatible controllers too, made by CRKD (the accessory manufacturer behind the Switch Nitro Deck). They're licensed by Gibson too, and have different designs depending on your system.

And that's not all... Stage Tour also works with drums, and the official kit to be released was in my demo as well. It can even come with symbols, and thanks to a modular design, you can replace any element if it wears out.

But I digress – I'm useless on the drums (always have been), so I stuck to what I remembered most fondly and strummed along to Smash Mouth's All Star like it was the noughties all over again.

(Image credit: RedOctane Games)

Needless to say, I was rusty. Choosing a medium level was foolhardy for my first such play in over a decade, and I soon remembered how difficult it can be to whip my fingers across four fret buttons (let alone the five on offer). One thing I noticed though, that was markedly different this time around, is that the trademark latency and lag of yesteryear has seemingly vanished.

TVs and wireless technologies have dramatically improved in just a few years, let along 20 or so. The game therefore felt significantly more responsive. I was still rubbish, but I couldn't blame my tools anymore.

Also impressive was that you can play the game using a conventional gamepad, too. So if you have friends over but just one guitar, you can still play multiplayer. Not that it's any easier – or as much fun – but it does work effectively.

I didn't get to see many of the game modes that are promised for launch, including the single-player campaign, but there's certainly a lot of hindsight being employed in the development of Stage Tour. It will seemingly be packed with so much content, I can see it appealing for a long while.

And there's no Guitar Hero Live subscription element, hurrah! You get scores of tracks available at launch – with 48 already announced and many more to come. There's also something for everyone, from the recently revealed Parklife by Blur, through the pop of Olivia Rodrigo's Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl and Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, all the way to classic rock from the likes of Def Leppard and Metallica.

(Image credit: RedOctane Games)

From what I've seen so far, Stage Tour is packed with potential and, most importantly, fun. It will be interesting to see if the modern gamer is willing once more to pick up a plastic accessory and wiggle around in front of the telly, but one thing's for sure – from my brief demo play – the joy while doing so is thoroughly rewarding.

Stage Tour will be available from 10 December 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. You will be able to buy the game separately or with a guitar bundle from multiple retailers.