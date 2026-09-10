This month's PS Plus lineup is one of its best in a year – WWE, Ball x Pit, and Ninja Gaiden for free

Quick Summary The latest batch of games coming to the PS Plus game catalogue include WWE 2K26 and new PS5 release, Runescape: Dragonwilds. The new lineup will start to arrive for PS Plus Premium and Extra members on 15 September.

Sony has announced the new batch of games coming to the PS Plus game catalogue over the next few weeks, and it's a very solid lineup.

PS Plus Premium and Extra members will be able to play WWE 2K26 at no extra cost from Tuesday 15 September, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The Show Takes Over | Official WWE 2K26 Launch Trailer | 2K - YouTube Watch On

As well as the best WWE wrestling game in years, which is exclusive to PS5 and PS5 Pro, subscribers will also be able to download and play Ball x Pit – one of my absolute favourite indie games right now.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

A cunning blend of Arkanoid, tower defence, shoot-em-up and town building, the roguelite sees to take on ever increasing waves of monsters using charged, bouncing balls.

It's crazily addictive and simple to pick up and play, so is a must for every collection, I feel. It'll be available in the game catalogue from 22 September in the UK, US and Japan (15 September everywhere else).

Also coming to PS5 is Runescape: Dragonwilds (15 September). It's an open-world co-op survival game set in the Runescape universe and is brand new to PlayStation.

Another particular favourite, Dungeons of Hinterberg, will arrive on 29 September in the UK, US and Japan. The action-RPG is packed with puzzles and dungeon quests, and is something of an unsung hero in my eyes.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then there's Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – the 2D action-platformer that we've raved about in the past. That'll also be available on the same day.

Finally, PS Plus Premium and Extra members will also soon gain access to Sniper Elite: Resistance, and Slitterhead. While Date Everything! has recently been added, too.

Premium members with a PS5 or PS4 will also get Mega Man X Command Mission, and Metro Redux from 15 September, as part of the classics catalogue.