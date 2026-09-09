Apple Watch Series 12 is official, and here are six new features worth knowing about

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 12, and while it looks broadly familiar, there are some significant changes underneath.

The biggest upgrades focus on health, fitness and Apple Intelligence, with a new sensor system, much more frequent heart-rate tracking, and a Readiness score finally joining the mix.

Here are the six biggest things you need to know.

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1. Heart-rate tracking is much more frequent

Series 12 introduces Apple's new Health Sensing System, with larger green LEDs, redesigned photodiodes and an increased electrode surface for ECG readings.

Background heart-rate readings can now be taken every five seconds, which Apple says is 60 times more frequent than before, while HRV can be sampled as often as every five minutes.

Apple also claims the new system offers the “most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable”, based on its own testing against an ECG chest strap.

2. Readiness finally arrives

Apple is also introducing Readiness, which combines recent activity, sleep and vital signs into a daily score.

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Apple categorises your status as Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready or Go For It, and the score can change during the day as new data comes in.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. The S11 chip powers new AI features

Series 12 gets Apple's new S11 chip, which includes CPU, GPU and Neural Engine technology derived from the A20 Pro.

Its always-on processor powers a new group of Audio Intelligence features designed to work directly from your wrist.

4. Siri can rewind conversations

One of the strangest additions is Live Rewind, which lets you double-press the Digital Crown to retrieve and transcribe the previous 15 seconds of speech.

There's also Siri Recap, which can generate summaries and key points from conversations such as meetings, while Sound Recognition can identify things like alarms, sirens and doorbells.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Ceramic Apple Watch is back

Series 12 is available in aluminium, titanium and, surprisingly, ceramic.

Aluminium colours include Space Grey, black, light gold and new dark bronze, while ceramic comes in pearl white and night blue.

6. The screen is tougher, but battery life is unchanged

Aluminium Series 12 models now use Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says makes the front glass 60% tougher than the previous Ion-X glass.

Battery life remains rated at up to 24 hours, however, so the standard Apple Watch still isn't becoming a proper multi-day smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399, with pre-orders open now and availability from 18 September.