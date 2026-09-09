Apple Watch just got a major longevity upgrade with Health Age, lab data and AI coaching
The redesigned Health app takes on Garmin, Oura and Whoop with Health Age, longevity tracking and personalised guidance
Announced alongside the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, Health Age is one of the headline additions to Apple's completely redesigned Health app.
It takes metrics collected by Apple Watch and turns them into an estimate of how your health compares with your chronological age.
It puts Apple in territory already explored by Garmin, which has offered Fitness Age for years.
Oura also provides what's called Cardiovascular Age, and Whoop also has its own version called Whoop Age.
Apple's approach looks particularly comprehensive, though, because Health Age isn't built around a single measurement.
Apple says metrics including VO2 max and sleep can contribute to the calculation, while users can go deeper by adding biomarkers from recent blood tests.
The app shows your Health Age history and breaks down which factors push the figure in either direction.
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Apple is going all-in on longevity
Health Age sits in a new Longevity section of the Health app, bringing together information on sleep, movement, and heart health.
The interface uses coloured segments to show how you're performing across different areas, while Apple Intelligence generates summaries and personalised recommendations based on your data.
In the US, Apple Watch users will be able to order a Quest laboratory panel with more than 50 biomarkers for $119, with the results integrated alongside Apple Watch and iPhone data.
Given the sheer number of Apple Watches already sitting on people's wrists, Apple's move into longevity could be the one that pushes the concept firmly into the mainstream.
The redesigned Health app is due to arrive later this year, initially in US English, with additional languages set to follow.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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