Apple Watch 12 and Ultra 4 could get a major upgrade we didn't expect

Quick Summary The next iteration of the Apple Watch could come with 128GB of storage, hints in the code suggest. It might also have a Readiness app and offer a revised optical sensor for greater accuracy.

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 are expected to be announced on Wednesday, carrying with them watchOS 27. But hidden in the details is something strange – the suggestion of 128GB of storage.

That sounds like a lot of storage for a wearable, especially when some phones have the same capacity. And it begs the question of what Apple thinks you'll be doing with all that space, especially when it comes to the cost – storage is really expensive at the moment, after all.

However, the details come from a forum member on MacRumors, who has discovered through the latest beta that the storage profile for the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 in watchOS 27 refers to both 64 and 128GB. Previously, watchOS26 only referred to 64GB.

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That suggests that there's going to be a higher storage capacity on the new watches – or perhaps one model that offers more storage.

Storage on Apple Watch is used for the OS and the system data, as well as all the apps you download and any offline media, like music or podcasts. But for most people, filling that storage would be a challenge and, in most cases, unnecessary.

Exactly why the Apple Watch would offer so much storage is difficult to fathom, unless it's going to be used as a cache for AI functions, offering near instantaneous recall of particular things.

Elsewhere, it's said that there will be a new Readiness app, which sounds like Apple is going to plug the gap in its tracking to give you a daily score, using your activity and sleep data – just like Garmin and Fitbit do.

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Strength workouts are also inline for a refresh, while there's also some evidence that there's a new optical heart rate sensor, which could make it more accurate.

We're not expecting a change to the design, with previous editions making it slightly slimmer and making the display larger, while generally, the design is the same as it was when it announced in 2014.

The new Apple Watch models are expected to launch alongside the iPhone Ultra – the folding model – that's expected to get all the attention, while the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch as the new flagship for 2027.