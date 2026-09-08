QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has teamed up with Star Trek to celebrate the franchise's 60th anniversary with a new limited-edition kitchen collection. The range includes Enterprise and Klingon-inspired cookware, Spock-themed accessories and more, with prices starting at £31/$40.

Le Creuset and Star Trek might not be the most obvious pairing, but the two brands have come together for a fun limited-edition collection celebrating 60 years of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

The Le Creuset x Star Trek collection brings some of the franchise’s most recognisable characters and symbols into the kitchen, with everything from Enterprise-inspired cast-iron cookware to Spock-themed mugs and Klingon knobs.

Le Creuset has also gone one step further to mark the launch, sending a cast-iron casserole into the stratosphere. The Enterprise-inspired dish launched from Derbyshire attached to a sustainable hydrogen-filled balloon, reaching an altitude of 110,095 feet (33.5km). It spent 1 hour, 19 minutes and 4 seconds in the stratosphere before returning safely to Earth by parachute.

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

That said, you don't need to send your Le Creuset into the stratosphere to enjoy the collection. There are plenty of much more practical – and considerably cheaper – options to choose from.

Leading the range is the Enterprise Round Casserole with Starfleet Insignia Knob, priced at £425 – around $500. The Signature Round Casserole features the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 across its surface, emerging from Le Creuset's signature rings.

Then there's the Klingon Shallow Casserole with Klingon Knob, priced at £385 or $450. It's a considerably bolder-looking piece, taking inspiration from one of the more formidable forces in the Star Trek universe.

There's also the Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole Dish, priced at £130 or $150. The 1.6-litre baking dish takes its design cues from the shuttlecraft used to explore the unknown and comes in a rather lovely warm Brioche finish.

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Image 1 of 3 Enterprise Round Casserole with Starfleet Insignia Knob (Image credit: Le Creuset) Klingon Shallow Casserole with Klingon Knob (Image credit: Le Creuset) Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole Dish (Image credit: Le Creuset) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

If you don't fancy spending hundreds on cookware, there are plenty of smaller accessories to choose from. The Starfleet Insignia Knob and Klingon Knob cost £40 each (around $50) and offer an easy way to add a little Star Trek personality to compatible Le Creuset cookware.

The Spock Ear Mug is priced at £31 ($40) and features a sculpted handle inspired by Spock's famous ears, complete with real gold detailing around the rim. There's also a Spock Hand Spoon Rest in Bleu Riviera for £36 (around $45), adding another subtle nod.

Rounding things off are a Star Trek Oven Mitt in Star Trek Blue for £36 ($45) and a Communicator Grater for £52 or $65. So, alongside the more collectible cookware, there are a few useful everyday kitchen accessories in the mix too.