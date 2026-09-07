Dyson launches two surprise hair tools that have never been seen before

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched two new hair tools, the Corrale CoolShine and Airsmooth, following its latest product unveiling in Berlin. Both feature universal voltage, with the Airsmooth available now for £199.99/$249.99 and the Corrale CoolShine arriving next week for £249.99/$329.99.

At its huge unveiling event in Berlin last week, Dyson showed off two brand new hair tools that we hadn't seen before. The Corrale CoolShine and Airsmooth arrived alongside the brand's latest robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, making for a pretty busy day of new Dyson tech.

The Corrale CoolShine takes Dyson's familiar hot-plate styling approach and adds a cooling system, whilst the Airsmooth is Dyson's first dedicated hot air brush. Both also feature universal voltage, something we've only seen from Dyson for the first time on the recent Supersonic Travel.

The Airsmooth is available from today for £199.99/$249.99 through Dyson's online store and selected retailers. The Corrale CoolShine launches next week for £249.99/$329.99.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Corrale CoolShine combines Dyson's flexing plate technology with a new cooling attachment designed to remove excess heat as you style. Heat-extracting pipes pull heat away from the hair, cooling it as you straighten and helping to reduce residual heat exposure.

Dyson says this can deliver up to 29% less damage, whilst leaving hair feeling cooler, smoother and softer during and after styling.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Airsmooth uses a dual-bristle system designed to guide hair through the airflow rather than pulling or fighting it. The anti-snag bristles have a looped structure that collapses to release strands more easily, whilst the PivotFlex bristles use an open-base design to diffuse and control the high-pressure airflow.

The two bristle types are arranged in a teardrop formation and work together to stretch curls and coils, smooth hair from root to tip and reduce frizz in a single motion. Dyson says the design is intended to work with natural curl patterns and different hair textures rather than flattening them out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also intelligent heat control, which measures the temperature 100 times a second to keep styling controlled and comfortable while helping protect the hair's integrity over time.

(Image credit: Dyson)