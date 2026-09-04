Nanoleaf's latest wellness devices are all about healthier-looking skin

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has expanded its wellness range with two new devices – the LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask and the Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager. Both are designed for at-home use, with prices starting at £45.99/$59.99/€69.99.

Nanoleaf has expanded its wellness range with two new devices, taking its red light therapy and recovery tech beyond the face. The new launches include the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask and the Nanoleaf Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager, both designed to be integrated into an at-home wellness routine.

The LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask uses Nanoleaf's Triple NIR Technology, combining three Near-Infrared wavelengths to target areas where deeper neck lines tend to appear. The Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager, meanwhile, is a handheld device designed to support lymphatic flow, reduce puffiness and help create a more sculpted appearance.

The Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask is priced at £149.99/$149.99/€149.99, whilst the Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager costs £45.99/$59.99/€69.99. Both will be available through Nanoleaf's website and Amazon.

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LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The two launches follow several wellness products we've already seen from Nanoleaf, including its LED Face Mask, Light Therapy Panel and Light Therapy Wand. This time, the LED Light Therapy Neck & Décolletage Mask takes things further than the face, wrapping around the neck and extending across the chest. It has seven treatment modes – Red, Green, Blue, Cyan, Yellow, Purple and White – along with five intensity levels.

The Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager takes a different approach, combining four treatments in one device – microcurrent, red light therapy, heat and vibration. Vibration is designed to encourage lymphatic flow, whilst heat helps relax muscles and ease tension. There's also 640nm red light and 850nm Near-Infrared light, which Nanoleaf says can support healthier-looking skin. It has a cordless design too, offering up to 2.5 hours of battery life.

Lymphatic Body Sculpting Massager (Image credit: Nanoleaf)