Shark Beauty's new LED device brings anti-ageing treatments to your face and body

QUICK SUMMARY Shark Beauty is launching the CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body, its first LED system designed to treat both the face and body. The Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body launches on 9th September for £549.99, alongside separate Clinic Face (£379.99) and Clinic Body (£249.99) models.

Shark Beauty is expanding beyond its best LED face mask range with its first LED system designed to treat both the face and body. The Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body has been clinically tested to target eight areas associated with signs of ageing and skin stress, including forehead lines, crow's feet, frown lines, lines around the lips, smile lines, neck, chest and hands.

“CryoGlow Clinic Face & Body is Shark Beauty’s next-generation LED system, bringing our most advanced LED technology yet to both the face and body. It’s clinic-inspired skincare for the whole body, made simple enough for every home,” said Carolyn Anderson, VP Marketing at SharkNinja UK.

The Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body officially launches on 9th September, priced at £549.99 in White Gold. Shark is also launching the Clinic Face for £379.99 and Clinic Body for £249.99, giving you the option to buy the two treatments separately. All three will be available through SharkNinja and selected retailers, with additional colours confirmed to follow later this year.

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(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

The new system uses a combination of Precision Blue, Red and Deep Infrared Light, with Shark claiming twice the power of its original series for faster anti-ageing results. A structured GlowShell design holds the LEDs away from the skin to distribute the light more evenly, whilst precisely positioned LEDs are designed to provide consistent coverage across the treatment area.

Shark has also expanded the under-eye treatment that featured on the original CryoGlow. Alongside the returning InstaChill Technology, there's a new DualTemp Restore mode. This alternates between warming and cooling under the eyes, with the aim of stimulating circulation whilst soothing and brightening tired-looking skin.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

However, the biggest change is the addition of dedicated body treatments. The flexible body panel can be positioned across the neck, chest and back before transforming to treat the hands, using Shark's ArcFlex Technology to maintain more even coverage across different areas. There's also a Balance & Clear mode aimed at reducing the appearance of blemishes on the back and chest, extending the system beyond anti-ageing treatments alone.