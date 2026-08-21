This LED scalp device tackles thinning hair and excess oil in 10 minutes a day

QUICK SUMMARY Sensse has launched the Aura Pro Laser Hair Device, combining 650nm laser diodes, red and blue LEDs, EMS and vibration to target thinning hair and scalp health. It's priced at £159.99 (around $210) and is available through Sensse's online store, Lookfantastic, Very and Currys.

Sensse has announced the launch of the Aura Pro Laser Hair Device, a new at-home haircare system designed to target thinning hair, oil imbalance and dormant follicles using a combination of laser, LED and scalp stimulation technologies.

Unlike more conventional surface-level LED treatments, the Aura Pro features 15 precision laser diodes emitting a 650nm wavelength, designed to penetrate deeper into the scalp and stimulate activity within the hair follicles. Sensse says this can help encourage follicles to enter the active growth phase of the hair cycle.

The Sensse Aura Pro costs £159.99 and is available through Sensse's online store, Lookfantastic, Very and Currys. It's not currently available in the US, but its UK price works out at roughly $210.

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(Image credit: Sensse)

The Aura Pro combines 30 high-intensity red and blue LEDs with Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) and three customisable vibration modes, which are designed to increase blood flow and support scalp elasticity.

One of the more unusual additions is the Precision Infusion System, something we haven't seen included on many multifunctional scalp devices. A built-in 10ml automatic dispenser can hold scalp serums, caffeine treatments or hair oils, feeding them directly through the massager pins during use. We've seen a similar approach on devices such as the Rootique Duo Gen 2, but combining it with LED and EMS makes the Aura Pro feel particularly advanced.

Power comes from a 500mAh rechargeable battery, offering up to 80 minutes of continuous use. Much like the best LED face masks, it has an automatic timer keeping each treatment to around 10 minutes.