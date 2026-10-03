10 fragrances predicted to be on everyone’s Christmas list this year, according to experts
The Perfume Shop predicts the most popular fragrance gifts this year
It still feels a bit too early to be talking about Christmas, but there’s nothing wrong with getting an early start on your gift shopping. One of the most popular Christmas presents has to be fragrances, whether you’re replenishing their favourite men’s fragrance or treating them to a new women’s perfume.
If you need some Christmas gift inspiration, experts at The Perfume Shop have predicted the top 10 fragrances that will be on everyone’s wishlist this year. From classics from Chanel, Dior and Gucci to newer releases from Prada, Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera, here’s what scents to shop – or what to ask for – this Christmas.
For Her
For Him
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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