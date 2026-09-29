Dyson just upgraded its Airwrap hair styler with its new festive colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced its new festive colourway, Plum and Copper. A mixture of warm metallic tones, Dyson’s Plum and Copper colour is available on its Airwrap, Airstrait and Supersonic hair tools.

Is it too early to talk about Christmas?! While you might not be thinking about the festive season for quite some time yet, many manufacturers have already started to release their latest Christmas gifts, advent calendars and festive upgrades – and Dyson is no exception.

As the brand is known to do every year, Dyson has just announced its new festive colourway for its hair styling tools, including its iconic Airwrap hair styler and dryer . The new colour is called Plum and Copper, and it’s inspired by the Kyawthuite gemstone that’s known for its mesmerising colour that reflects and subtly changes in different lights.

As the name suggests, Plum and Copper is a warming mixture of metallic tones. This includes red plum, peach copper and ash ginger which gives Dyson’s line-up of hair stylers a beautiful rich colour that perfectly complements the shades and tones of the festive season.

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When asked to describe the new Plum and Copper colour, Alice Chen, Dyson’s CMF Designer said the “soft red hues echo the mineral's core, deep burgundy traces reflect its natural grooves, and a luminous copper captures its radiant depth. This special edition range is a statement piece that truly celebrates Dyson's luxury craftmanship.”

The hair stylers that now come in Dyson’s Plum and Copper colour are the Airwrap Co-anda, the Airwrap i.d. , the Airstrait and the Supersonic Nural . Aside from the new colour, the hair stylers remain the same in terms of features, design and functionality.

For its Airwrap attachments, Dyson has paired the Plum and Copper colourway with a new deep plum shade. The body of the Airwrap has that Plum and Copper festive shade, while the accessories, like the curling barrels, have a darker, richer plum tone.

The new Plum and Copper colourway is available to buy now in Dyson stores and on the Dyson website . As far as I can tell, pricing is the same across all colours, including the 2026 festive colourway.

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