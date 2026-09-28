Panasonic launches new beauty tools designed to save time on your routine

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has launched three new beauty tools aimed at making everyday grooming a little easier, including two electric body shavers and a heated eyelash curler. Prices range from £29.99 to £104.99, and all three are available now.

Panasonic has added three new beauty tools to its lineup, including two body shavers and a heated eyelash curler. They're designed to make beauty routines quicker and easier, particularly for those short on time.

The two shavers are the ES-EWL81 and ES-EWL61 Wet & Dry Electric Body Shavers, which are designed to provide a close shave whilst being gentle on sensitive skin. There's also the EH-SE51 Heated Eyelash Curler, which takes a high-tech approach to creating lifted and defined lashes.

All three are available via Panasonic's online store now, with the ES-EWL81 priced at £104.99, the ES-EWL61 at £89.99 and the EH-SE51 at £29.99. US pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

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ES-EWL61 (left) and ES-EWL81 (right) (Image credit: Panasonic)

The main difference between the two shavers comes down to the features and attachments. The premium ES-EWL81 has four blades, a floating head and an additional bikini attachment, whilst the ES-EWL61 uses three blades. Both also have floating blade systems designed to follow the contours of the body more closely.

There's a pop-up trimmer for more precise grooming, whilst the bi-directional trimmer blades mean you can shave back and forth comfortably. Both shavers are fully waterproof, so they can be used wet or dry, and have an arched ergonomic design with one-push buttons for easier handling.

EH-SE51 Heated Eyelash Curler (Image credit: Panasonic)

Rather than mechanically clamping the lashes like a traditional eyelash curler, the EH-SE51 uses gentle heat to catch, separate and curl lashes, aiming to create a more natural-looking lift from root to tip.

It features a double-heater system designed to distribute heat evenly, whilst a temperature-ready indicator tells you when it's ready to use. As well as being small and battery operated, Panasonic says it can be used with or without mascara, so you can use it as part of your normal makeup routine or for a quick lift on its own.

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