One of my favourite Gtech vacuums is arriving in Lidl tomorrow, and it’s much cheaper than usual

QUICK SUMMARY Gtech’s popular AirRAM MK2 cordless vacuum is arriving in Lidl stores tomorrow with an £85 discount. The lightweight vacuum is known for its battery life and AirLOC Technology.

The Gtech AirRAM MK2 is arriving in Lidl’s middle aisle tomorrow, with a huge £85 discount that makes it one of the retailer’s more tempting vacuum deals in recent months.

Usually priced at £230, the AirRAM MK2 is a hugely popular model and is often praised for its lightweight design and impressive battery life. It also uses Gtech’s patented AirLOC Technology, which is designed to capture larger debris as you push the vacuum forwards, whilst picking up finer dust as you pull it back.

You’ll be able to pick one up from tomorrow, Thursday 24th September, although I’d recommend checking Lidl’s stock checker before making a special journey, as availability can vary between stores.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Gtech)

Lidl has been adding some impressive products to its middle aisle recently, including the Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer, which also arrived with an impressive £80 discount.

We’ve actually tested the pet version of the Gtech AirRAM MK2 here at T3, where it picked up an impressive four star rating in our full review. Gtech is a brand we really like, so if you’ve been looking for a new cordless vacuum, this is definitely one I’d be keeping an eye out for.