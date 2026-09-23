Xiaomi’s cheap smart sensor can now track CO2 – but there’s one big drawback

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched a new version of its Mijia temperature and humidity sensor, adding CO2 monitoring, a larger display and improved smart home connectivity. It's currently being crowdfunded in China for 114 yuan – around £15 or $17. International availability is yet to be confirmed.

Xiaomi has launched its new Mijia Smart Temperature and Humidity Meter 3 Pro, adding CO2 monitoring and a much larger display to its affordable indoor sensor range.

It builds on models such as the Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Mini, which launched last summer, but can now track carbon dioxide alongside temperature and humidity. The larger screen also shows the date, day, time and current readings at the same time.

The sensor is currently being crowdfunded in China through Xiaomi Youpin for 114 yuan, which works out at around £15 or $17. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed international availability yet, but a global launch seems likely.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Connectivity has been expanded through Xiaomi’s Bluetooth Mesh system and a compatible gateway, allowing readings to be sent to the Mi Home app. From there, users can track trends and set up smart home automations to suit your home.

For CO2 monitoring, the sensor uses a low-power Sensirion sensor and gives you a quick visual indication of air quality through green, yellow and red status colours.

That said, the 3 Pro uses a CR2450 battery with a claimed runtime of around one year, whilst the older 3 Mini can reportedly last for up to three years. So while the new model adds more functionality, battery life is actually a step backwards.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

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