Meross expands lineup with new Matter-compatible hub and 3 smart sensors

QUICK SUMMARY Meross has launched a new Matter smart home hub alongside three new sensors, bringing together environmental monitoring, home security and water-leak detection. The MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro costs £25.99, with the new sensors starting from £19.99.

Meross has announced a huge smart home launch, introducing its MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro alongside three new smart sensors designed to cover everything from environmental monitoring to home security.

The MSH450P is designed to address some of the stability and connectivity limitations of traditional 433MHz devices. It combines Bluetooth and Matter for a more flexible setup, whilst also allowing users to connect directly to their smartphone and access device data without an internet connection.

The MSH450P costs just £25.99 or $34.99 through Meross' online store, making it an inexpensive way to build out a smarter setup.

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(Image credit: Meross)

As mentioned, the hub is joined by three new sensors, each with a slightly different purpose.

The MS120H (£38.99/$51.99) is focused on temperature and humidity monitoring, offering 0.1°C temperature and 1% relative humidity resolution across an operating range of -20°C to 60°C. This data can then be used to trigger smart home automations, rather than just being displayed as readings.

The MS220H (£38.99/$51.99) is a Bluetooth door and window sensor that goes beyond basic open-and-close detection. When connected to the MSH450P, activity from the sensor can trigger security alerts as well as wider smart home automations.

Finally, the MS420H (£19.99/$51.99) is designed to detect water leaks, triggering local audible and voice alerts, so you'll still be notified even if your phone isn't nearby.

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(Image credit: Meross)

As for the hub itself, the MSH450P is built to work across a range of environments, with an IP65 rating, CR123A battery and an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. It supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, BLE and 433MHz, with support for up to 32 connected devices.