Shelly’s new Matter update lets you control different smart home brands from one screen

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly is giving its Wall Display family a major Matter upgrade, turning compatible models into both Matter controllers and Matter devices. The free update will let users control supported products from different brands on the same screen, whilST also allowing the Wall Display's own features to be controlled through platforms including Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings and Home Assistant.

Shelly launched a number of new products at IFA 2026 last week, including two new smart sensors, but one of the most exciting announcements was actually an update coming to its Wall Display family.

The Wall Display X1i, X2i, XL, U1, S1, S2 and XT are getting a free Matter update that will make compatible models both a Matter controller and a Matter device. Essentially, this means the Wall Display can bring compatible smart home products from different brands together on one screen, making it much easier to control everything from a single place.

The Matter functionality will arrive as a free over-the-air update with firmware 2.8.0. First-generation Wall Display and Wall Display X2 models will also be able to control Matter devices shared from a newer compatible Wall Display, but thread-based Matter devices will still require a Thread Border Router.

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(Image credit: Shelly)

You also won't need a separate Matter hub or bridge to add supported devices to the Wall Display. Once connected, Matter products can be included in Shelly's local scenes and automations, meaning a smart sensor or smart light from another brand can be used alongside Shelly devices in the same routines.

The update works the other way around, too. The Wall Display itself can become a Matter device, allowing features such as its relays, dimming and thermostat controls to be used through platforms including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings and Home Assistant.

The Wall Display can also be connected to multiple Matter ecosystems whilst still acting as a central point for controlling devices from different manufacturers.

The Shelly BLU Door Window Mini ZB also launched at IFA 2026 (Image credit: Shelly)

As Shelly CEO Dimitar Dimitrov puts it: “Making the Wall Display a Matter controller and a Matter device at the same time means it can bring every brand in the house onto one screen.”