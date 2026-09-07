Reolink launches new smart home hub with smarter AI-powered security features

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has launched its new Home Hub 2 at IFA 2026, offering local, subscription-free storage and AI-powered video search for up to eight cameras. The company has also expanded its ReoNeura AI platform with Custom AI Detection, alongside new smart home integrations with Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey and IFTTT.

Reolink has officially launched its new Home Hub 2, giving users a local and subscription-free way to store, search and manage footage from their Reolink cameras. The news was announced at IFA 2026, where the brand also unveiled three new security cameras joining its existing ranges.

The new Reolink Home Hub 2 also brings a variety of new AI features, including Local AI Video Search. This lets you search through recorded footage using natural-language descriptions, without needing a cloud subscription.

The Home Hub 2 is set to arrive in the coming weeks for £149.99 (around $200). It can connect up to eight Reolink cameras and supports up to 16TB of external storage.

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(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink also announced that it's expanding its ReoNeura AI technology a year after it first arrived, meaning the technology runs directly on your devices, rather than sending footage to the cloud.

The latest addition is Custom AI Detection, which lets users define and train the system to recognise specific scenarios or things that are unique to their home. For example, you could train it to recognise when the bins have been collected and receive an alert when it happens.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The brand's cameras are also becoming easier to integrate into a wider smart home setup, with support for Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey and IFTTT.

That means you can now pull up a live feed on an Echo Show or Google Nest Hub, trigger a routine when a camera detects something, or use voice commands to control your Reolink kit. The company says further integrations are on the way too.