Xbox Cloud Gaming to be restricted, even if you pay for Xbox Game Pass

Quick Summary Microsoft is ending unlimited Xbox Cloud Gaming access for Game Pass subscribers from November 2026, introducing monthly limits of 5, 10 or 15 hours depending on the subscription tier. Once that allowance is used, subscribers will have to pay for additional cloud gaming time, although Microsoft hasn't yet revealed the price.

If you've been using Xbox Cloud Gaming as an easy way to play without downloading games or owning an Xbox, there's some bad news coming.

Microsoft has announced that Game Pass subscribers will soon have a monthly limit on how much time they can spend gaming in the cloud. The change is due to arrive in November and applies to both existing and new subscribers.

The amount of cloud gaming you get will depend on your Game Pass plan. Ultimate subscribers get 15 hours a month, while Premium subscribers get 10 hours and Essential subscribers just five.

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That's a significant change from the current system, where cloud gaming doesn't impose a monthly playtime allowance.

Microsoft says the change is necessary because the cost of providing cloud gaming increases as more people use the service and spend longer playing. It also says that the new limits will affect around 4% of Game Pass subscribers, suggesting the majority won't regularly hit their allowance.

For those who do burn through their allowance, there's another option: buy more cloud gaming time through the Xbox Store. Microsoft hasn't announced how much those additional hours will cost yet, with pricing expected to be revealed closer to the November launch.

(Image credit: Xbox)

That could make sense for occasional players who don't want another monthly subscription. But for existing Game Pass subscribers, particularly Ultimate members who use cloud gaming regularly, it means a service that was previously bundled without an explicit time limit is about to become another metered part of the subscription.

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And with Xbox continuing to push cloud gaming onto TVs, phones and other devices, the timing is curious. Microsoft is expanding access to the service at the same time as it puts a ceiling on how much subscribers can use it.

The good news is that this doesn't limit the amount of Game Pass gaming you can do on an Xbox or PC. The restriction is specifically on games streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Still, if cloud gaming is one of the main reasons you're paying for Game Pass, it's worth keeping an eye on how much you actually use it. From November, 15 hours might sound generous, until you realise that's only around 30 minutes of cloud gaming a day.