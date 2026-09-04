The Lego PlayStation is more than another retro console build, it's a slice of pure history

Quick Summary The Lego PlayStation is now official and will be available to buy from 1 October. Comprised of 1,911 pieces, it makes a life-sized model of the original PlayStation, along with hidden game dioramas inside.

There has never been a better time to love gaming and Lego, with the brick building company continuing to partner with the great and good in the field. We've seen a Lego NES, Atari 2600, Sega Mega Drive and Game Boy over the last few years, and now there's something special to add to that list.

The Lego PlayStation is a faithful recreation of Sony's original machine – the console that effectively changed the whole industry. Having reviewed the original on its release in the 90s, I am of the firm belief that it marked the time when gaming grew up.

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Games like WipEout, with its hardcore dance soundtrack, saw consoles find their way into clubs for young adults. It widened the audience and gaming has never looked back since.

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Its shape and styling is also iconic, and thus the new Lego set is as great to look at as it undoubtedly will be to build.

Hidden under the disc tray and around the sides of the finished build are dioramas and Easter eggs that nod back to the console's glorious games (such as Ape Escape and Gran Turismo).

There are other nices touches too, such as controllers that use similar connectivity shapes to the original DualShocks. And a reassuringly clicky power button.

The set is also reasonably priced in comparison with some of the other retro console builds we've seen. It'll be available from Lego's own website from 4 October 2026 for just £139.99 / $179.99.

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Lego Insiders will be able to order it a touch earlier, on 1 October, while it'll be available on the official PlayStation store around that time too.

All you need to do in the meantime is figure out where you'll display it. At 1,911 pieces, it should fit in a compact area. But just you wait until the Lego PlayStation 5 arrives somewhere down the line.