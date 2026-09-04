The Lego PlayStation is more than another retro console build, it's a slice of pure history
Honouring the time when gaming grew up
Quick Summary
The Lego PlayStation is now official and will be available to buy from 1 October.
Comprised of 1,911 pieces, it makes a life-sized model of the original PlayStation, along with hidden game dioramas inside.
There has never been a better time to love gaming and Lego, with the brick building company continuing to partner with the great and good in the field. We've seen a Lego NES, Atari 2600, Sega Mega Drive and Game Boy over the last few years, and now there's something special to add to that list.
The Lego PlayStation is a faithful recreation of Sony's original machine – the console that effectively changed the whole industry. Having reviewed the original on its release in the 90s, I am of the firm belief that it marked the time when gaming grew up.
Games like WipEout, with its hardcore dance soundtrack, saw consoles find their way into clubs for young adults. It widened the audience and gaming has never looked back since.
Its shape and styling is also iconic, and thus the new Lego set is as great to look at as it undoubtedly will be to build.
Hidden under the disc tray and around the sides of the finished build are dioramas and Easter eggs that nod back to the console's glorious games (such as Ape Escape and Gran Turismo).
There are other nices touches too, such as controllers that use similar connectivity shapes to the original DualShocks. And a reassuringly clicky power button.
The set is also reasonably priced in comparison with some of the other retro console builds we've seen. It'll be available from Lego's own website from 4 October 2026 for just £139.99 / $179.99.
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Lego Insiders will be able to order it a touch earlier, on 1 October, while it'll be available on the official PlayStation store around that time too.
All you need to do in the meantime is figure out where you'll display it. At 1,911 pieces, it should fit in a compact area. But just you wait until the Lego PlayStation 5 arrives somewhere down the line.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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