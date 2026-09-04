AWOL's new 4K 120Hz projector puts a 200-inch cinema in your living room

Quick Summary AWOL Vision has unveiled the LuxVision, a new flagship ultra-short-throw projector with 4K resolution at 120Hz, 6000 ISO lumens of brightness and support for images up to 200 inches. It also features optical lens shift, 1ms input lag and RGB triple-laser projection, with a UK launch expected in October for £4,999.

AWOL Vision has unveiled a new flagship ultra-short-throw projector at IFA 2026, and it's packing some serious home-cinema credentials.

The LuxVision delivers 4K resolution at 120Hz, with a claimed 6000 ISO lumens of brightness and a maximum image size of 200 inches. Its 0.18:1 throw ratio means you don't need to sit the projector particularly far from the wall or screen.

Most ultra-short-throw projectors rely heavily on digital keystone correction to get the picture properly aligned. LuxVision instead offers one-touch vertical optical lens shift, allowing you to reposition the image while retaining native 4K detail.

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For gamers, the 4K/120Hz performance is backed by 1ms input lag, VRR and ALLM, plus Dolby Vision Gaming. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort and four-channel HDMI Multiview for multiple sources.

AWOL is also promising impressive picture quality from its RGB triple-laser system, with 110% Rec. 2020 coverage, Dynamic Tone Mapping and a seven-level dynamic iris. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode and 3D are supported too.

(Image credit: AWOL)

The company says its second-generation Anti-RBE technology is designed to reduce the rainbow artefacts that can affect some laser projectors, particularly during fast-moving, high-contrast scenes.

There's plenty of flexibility beyond the picture, too. A motorised lens cover helps protect the optics when the projector isn't being used, while AWOL says its zero-light-leakage lens is designed to minimise unwanted light.

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The LuxVision is due to launch around October, priced at $6,499 / €5,999 / £4,999.

That's premium territory, but if you're after a huge home-cinema picture without installing a conventional long-throw projector, the combination of 4K/120Hz and optical lens shift could make this one worth keeping an eye on.