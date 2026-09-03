The Philips Fidelio L5 headphones are steeped in high-end heritage, but also surprisingly affordable

Quick Summary The Philips Fidelio L5 bring high-resolution wireless audio and adaptive noise cancellation to a pair of over-ear headphones costing less than £200. They also get replaceable ear cushions and battery, plus USB-C lossless audio and up to 60 hours of battery life.

The Philips Fidelio name has been around for years, generally attached to more premium audio kit. The new L5 headphones take some of that high-end heritage and put it into a much more affordable pair of wireless cans.

The L5 use custom 36mm ceramic-coated dome drivers with woven silk suspension, designed to deliver detailed sound with controlled bass and natural mids. There’s also support for LDAC, Bluetooth 6.0 and Auracast, while USB-C lets you listen to lossless hi-res audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The L5 also get Philips’ most advanced active noise cancelling system yet. Adaptive Noise-Cancelling responds to changes in your surroundings, while a new leakage-detection system monitors the seal between the earcups and your ears and adjusts the ANC accordingly.

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There’s also an Adaptive Awareness Mode, which can automatically switch on in quieter environments when you need to hear more of what’s going on around you.

The headphones use memory-foam ear cushions and a soft protein-leather headband, with touch controls and wear detection that automatically pauses playback when you take them off.

Battery life is another strong point, with up to 60 hours of playback or 50 hours with ANC enabled. A five-minute quick charge adds up to eight hours of listening.

The L5 support multipoint connectivity, allowing two devices to remain connected at once, while Spatial Audio modes are available through the Philips Headphones app. The app also includes AI Neural EQ, which gives you a simple way to adjust the headphones’ tonal balance, alongside Adaptive EQ.

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Philips has also made the ear cushions and rechargeable battery replaceable by the owner, which should help extend the life of the headphones.

The Philips Fidelio L5 launch in October 2026 for €199.99 / £179.99.