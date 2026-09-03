Philips adds a touch of Hi-Res Fidelio magic to its CD-powered stereo system

Quick Summary Philips is bringing its Fidelio audio know-how to a new micro hi-fi system that combines CD playback with modern high-resolution streaming. The £509.99 Fidelio FA7 also gets 120W of bi-amped stereo power, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 and a surprisingly comprehensive selection of inputs.

CDs might not be enjoying quite the comeback they were promised, but there’s still something appealing about a proper stereo system, especially when it doesn’t require a rack of separates to house it.

Philips’ new Fidelio FA7 takes that approach, squeezing a serious hi-fi setup into a compact system. As such, this should appeal to those who still have a CD collection but spend plenty of time streaming too.

The FA7 is a genuinely stereo-focused system, with two separate amplifiers delivering a total of 120W RMS through an active crossover.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Each speaker gets a 5.25-inch woven glass-fibre mid/woofer and 1-inch titanium dome tweeter, with dedicated amplification for the two driver types. Philips says the result is a wider soundstage, controlled bass and more precise treble.

The speakers also get a tapered bass port and can be used with or without their magnetic grilles, while the main unit has a brushed-aluminium finish designed to echo traditional hi-fi separates.

The FA7 isn't stuck in the past, either. Alongside CD playback, there’s DAB+ and FM radio, internet radio and podcast support.

For streaming, it supports AirPlay 2 and Google Cast over Wi-Fi, alongside Spotify Lossless, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect. Bluetooth 6.0 adds multipoint connectivity, LDAC and LC3 support, while Auracast lets compatible devices share audio with multiple speakers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also optical, RCA, USB-A and 3.5mm connectivity, plus a headphone output, giving you plenty of options for hooking up a TV, turntable or other kit.

The Philips Fidelio FA7 launches in October 2026 for €599.99 / £509.99.