Majority's Quadriga Maxi does it all – streamer, CD player and stereo system in one

Quick Summary Majority has launched four new hi-fi systems designed to bridge the gap between streaming and physical music. The Quadriga Maxi packs a CD player, Spotify Connect, radio and a 200W 2.1-channel sound system into one box, while the new Fitzwilliam range offers more traditional separates.

If you still have a shelf full of CDs but spend most of your time streaming music, Majority has a new hi-fi system that could save you from having to choose between the two. The new Quadriga Maxi combines a CD player, Spotify Connect, DAB radio, Bluetooth and more in a single 200W sound system.

It's a pretty substantial box, measuring 50 x 28 x 13.3cm and weighing 6.4kg, but that's still simpler than building a system around separate components and speakers.

Inside, you get two 3-inch full-range drivers and a built-in 5.25-inch bass woofer, making it a 2.1-channel system designed to deliver enough sound to fill a room without needing a separate amplifier or pair of passive speakers.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

There's a slot-loading CD player supporting CD, CD-R, CD-RW and MP3 CDs, while Spotify Connect handles streaming. Bluetooth 5.2, USB MP3 playback, internet radio, podcasts, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio are also included.

An optical input, stereo RCA and 3.5mm AUX input mean you can connect other sources, while a 4.3-inch colour display, remote control and Majority's OKTIV app handle the controls.

(Image credit: Majority)

If an all-in-one system isn't quite what you're after, Majority has also launched the Fitzwilliam range of three full-width hi-fi components.

The £179.95 Fitzwilliam CD is a streaming CD player that can be added to an existing system, with Spotify Lossless through Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, USB, DAB/DAB+, FM, internet radio and podcasts. Digital optical and coaxial outputs give you plenty of options for connecting it to an amplifier or active speakers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For £199.95, the Fitzwilliam AMP adds a 200W Class-D amplifier for passive speakers, alongside the same broad selection of streaming and radio options. It also has optical and coaxial inputs, RCA connectivity and a headphone output.

The £229.95 Fitzwilliam CD AMP combines the two, adding a CD player to the 200W amplifier in a single full-width component.

All four products are available now, with the Quadriga Maxi priced at £349.95. It's not the cheapest way to listen to Spotify and CDs, but for anyone who wants one straightforward system rather than a pile of separate boxes, it could be ideal.