With repairability in demand, Acer's latest Vero laptop changes the game

Quick Summary Acer's longtime Vero laptop series has a new 16-inch model incoming, due out in the first quarter of 2027, which ups the ante when it comes to repairability. The Vero 16 delivers replaceable battery and SSD slots, which users can perform themselves when required. That's a big step in Europe's Right to Repair act.

With more conscious purchasing now front of mind, and Europe's Right to Repair act changing how tech companies think about designing and manufacturing their products, Acer is leading the way in repairable laptops.

At the company's global conference, which took place at the IFA show in Berlin, Germany, it unveiled its latest Vero 16 laptop – showcasing a new degree of user-replaceable features.

Key to those is a replaceable battery, SSD slots and I/O port covers, permitting users to switch out an aged battery, a broken USB port, or expand storage (perhaps when the current RAMageddon demand levels out and costs settle somewhat).

To assist with making that easy, the Vero 16 even features a visual guide that's physically engraved onto the laptop's chassis – so you can't lose that manual!

(Image credit: Acer)

The 2027 Vero 16 will be the fourth generation in the product line, offering a variety of improvements over the previous models. Looking to more sustainable practises, that means using more mindful materials.

The palm rest is "comprised of 50% post-industrial recycled aluminium and 50% low-carbon aluminium", while the bottom cover uses "60% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the display bezels use 30% PCR plastic". All steps towards a circular production line.

As a premium product, the Vero 16 is kitted out with top-tier hardware. There's up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H paired with up to 32GB RAM, powering the 16-inch 3K resolution OLED display.

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If conscious purchasing is a key issue for your next Windows laptop, then Acer has advanced what's possible with the latest Vero 16. It will be coming to the UK market, too, priced from £1,599 (with other regional pricing to be confirmed).