Philips Hue just announced new smart lights, AI features and a surprising Nanoleaf collaboration

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has unveiled a huge amount of new products and features at IFA 2026, including the Liane 360° rope light, new Signe and Festavia lights, cuttable Play gradient strips, the new Play Screen Sync and a slimmer 4K HDMI sync box. There are also some big software and smart home updates, including Custom AI Behaviours for the Bridge Pro, upcoming Sonos controls and a surprising Nanoleaf partnership that will bring compatible Nanoleaf Shapes into the Hue ecosystem.

Signify has officially unveiled its full lineup of Philips Hue launches at IFA 2026, ranging from a bunch of new lights to some interesting partnerships. I’m happy to say plenty of the rumours turned out to be true, including the new 4K HDMI sync box. A few were wide of the mark, though – no giant LED lounge table this time, folks.

There's also a big software update on the way called Custom AI Behaviours, which will be exclusive to the Hue Bridge Pro. Instead of manually building complicated automations, you'll be able to simply describe what you want your lights to do in everyday language, and the Hue AI assistant will create the automation for you.

There's a lot more hardware to get through, so below you'll find the biggest new launches, along with pricing and availability.

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1. Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

One of the more unusual launches is the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light, which produces light around its entire circumference. Its flexible design means it can wrap around walls, furniture and other features, rather than being limited to the usual straight strip light setup.

It uses Philips Hue's OmniGlow technology to create a continuous diffused gradient and is available from today in the UK, Europe and North America, starting at £379.99/€429.99.

2. Philips Hue Signe and Festavia

The Signe collection is getting bigger too, with new Signe pendant, pendulum and pole designs. The pendant and pendulum are available in Europe from today, starting at £309.99/€349.99, with North American availability following in November. The Signe pole will arrive at a later date.

Festavia is also expanding with new Curtain, Net and Icicle lights, starting at £189.99/€229.99. There are new, more affordable outdoor wall lights and spots too, alongside an OmniGlow outdoor strip light starting at £259.99/€299.99.

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3. Philips Hue Play Screen Sync

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

One rumour that turned out to be true is the new Philips Hue Play Screen Sync, which offers a completely different way to match your Hue lights with what's happening on your TV.

Instead of relying on an HDMI connection, it uses a fisheye lens and automatic calibration to capture what's happening on the screen and extend those colours into the room using the best Philips Hue lights. Crucially, that means it can work with native smart TV apps and broadcast television as well as HDMI-connected devices.

The Philips Hue Play Screen Sync is available from today, starting at £109.99/€119.99.

4. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

We were also right about the new Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K. It's a slimmer and simpler alternative to Hue's existing sync box setup, with a single HDMI connection for synchronising your lights with 4K content.

It's available from today, starting at £134.99/€149.99.

5. Philips Hue Play gradient strip lights

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Philips Hue is refreshing its Play gradient strip light range as well, and this time the strips are cuttable, making it easier to get a better fit around different TV sizes and setups.

For the first time, there's also an option designed for TVs up to a huge 100 inches. Prices start at £89.88/€99.99, with availability from 15th September.

6. Two new collaborations

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Finally, there are two big collaborations to talk about, starting with Sonos.

From November, selected Hue switches, including the Hue Tap Dial Switch, will be able to control Sonos speakers without you needing to open an app. You'll be able to assign Sonos Favorites to buttons, play and pause music, skip tracks and adjust the volume directly from your Hue controls.

However, the more surprising partnership is with Nanoleaf, which will bring compatible Nanoleaf Shapes into the Philips Hue ecosystem. Nanoleaf Hexagons, Triangles and Mini Triangles will be able to join Hue scenes, automations and entertainment setups, meaning products from the two brands can finally work together within the same lighting setup.

You'll need the new Philips Hue Wall Light Module, which is available from today for £34.99/€39.99. Starter kits featuring compatible Nanoleaf panels will also be available in selected markets, starting at £179.99/€199.99.