Quick Summary The Ford Fathom – due in 2027 – will integrate Apple Maps as its mapping solution. It will be the first company to do this. That will mean drivers have an Apple Maps solution without the need to connect an iPhone through CarPlay.

The Ford Fathom, which is due in 2027, will be the first car to debut a new Apple Maps experience – the result of the previous pairing to make Apple's mapping software native to Ford's future EV.

While we're not going to see that car for a while, Ford has actively started talking about the forthcoming electric car, including in an interview with GreenCars (via 9to5Mac).

In that interview, Ford talks about the process of selecting the mapping software, saying: "We thought that Apple was best for this vehicle in order to get the customer the best solution."

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To be clear, this isn't Ford using Apple CarPlay Ultra, it's using Apple Maps in its integrated form, something that's previously been dominated by Google. The company said it spoke to Google too, but ultimately, decided that Apple offered the better experience.

"Apple Maps looks beautiful, and having a large display to be able to put it on we think will be a really big wow factor for our customers when they get to see it," said Alan Clarke, Ford's VP of advanced vehicle projects.

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But this version of Apple Maps isn't going to be like the Apple Maps that runs as an overlay in your car, it has been properly integrated: "You need a great maps provider that has the capability to get elevation, weather, and the maps data to have accurate, updated information about chargers."

Mapping has long been an argument used by EV manufacturers against third-party solutions. While a third-party map might be familiar, it won't necessarily know the condition of your car, it might not get integrated into your HUD, and it can't always do things like smart route planning to incorporate charging when you need it.

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Take the Tesla experience for example: when planning a route, the map knows what range you have and advises where you should stop to charge. Beyond that, it can precondition the car's battery to get optimal charging rates, while also knowing that there are available chargers at the station you're heading to.

Third-party navigation doesn't always offer this experience: it typically can't talk to the car to get all that information, because car manufacturers like to stay in control of their own data.

It looks like the Ford Fathom is going to offer a unique experience: as Alan Clarks says: "It's amazing to be first as well". That goes a long way – the Ford Fathom will likely draw in a number of Apple fans interested in what that in-car experience looks like.

It will also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but if the mapping is great, when why connect your phone?