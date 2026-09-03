Motorola rivals Apple and Samsung with its own Watch Ultra model
New watch gets Polar power, LTE connectivity and a bright display
Quick summary
Motorola has announced the Moto Watch Ultra, an uprated version of its watch with Polar tracking, 5ATM protection, long battery life and plenty of power.
The Watch Ultra offers a WearOS experience to keep you connected, with integrated LTE for communication on the move.
Motorola has a new Watch model, looking to challenge some of the biggest in the game with the Moto Watch Ultra.
The Moto Watch Ultra builds on the Moto Watch that was announced earlier in the year, with a stainless steel body and advanced tracking metrics developed with Polar.
There's IP68 protection as well as 5ATM waterproofing - boosting the 1ATM of the previous model - so this watch is perfectly happy to get submerged in water during the 50 hours of activity tracking that the battery supports.
This model is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, designed specifically for wearables, while it has a 1.5-inch OLED display which supports up to 2700 nits, remaining visible in the brightest of outdoor conditions.
The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 to keep scratches at bay, but while this is an "ultra" watch, it doesn't have the same chunky action watch aesthetic that Apple and Samsung used for their own devices.
Instead, there's a thick but elegant 46mm stainless steel case, which supports 22mm straps and of particular excitement is that you get two straps in the box - a premium leather strap and a silicon sports strap.
Naturally, there's Pantone colour coordination with the silicone band available in Black Beauty and Mountain View (green), while the leather options are Black Beauty and Nuthatch.
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Running WearOS, there's a button and crown arrangement, as well as touch support on the screen to help you navigate the user interface, with all the goodness that Google has poured into its smartwatch platform.
That means access to the Play Store for apps, as well as access to Gemini for when you need that AI answer in quick time. On top of Google's AI offering, the Moto Watch Ultra will also work with Lenovo's AI assistant Qira, the first wearable device to do so.
Back to the Polar collaboration, and the Watch Ultra will track your activity, sleep and stress, to help optimise your training, leaning on Polar's long experience in this area.
There's advanced sleep tracking, giving the wearer a sleep score derived from time spent in different sleep stages, while the full suite of activity tracking will ensure that your training is on point.
There's also a running coach, while the integration of LTE will ensure that you remain connected on the move, able to get messages and answer calls even without your phone.
The Moto Watch Ultra will retail at £369, available from Motorola.com.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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