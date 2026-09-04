Reolink expands security camera range with 3 new models built for better coverage

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has unveiled three new smart security cameras at IFA 2026, led by the wire-free OMVI 2i Ultra, which combines 8MP and 5MP cameras for dual-view coverage and smart tracking. It's joined by the TrackFlex WiFi, a 4K dual-lens camera with 270-degree Out-of-View detection, and the flagship OMVI X16 PoE, which has a 24MP resolution and 16x optical zoom. The TrackFlex WiFi will cost £169.99 (around $230), whilst the OMVI 2i Ultra is expected to cost £170-£220 (around $230-$300).

After rumours began last month, Reolink has officially unveiled a selection of new smart security cameras at IFA 2026. Leading the announcement is the OMVI 2i Ultra, which joins Reolink's OMVI Series and brings its dual-view setup to a completely wire-free camera.

Reolink is also expanding its TrackFlex range with the new TrackFlex WiFi, a 4K dual-lens security camera designed to keep a much wider eye on your home. Rounding out the trio is the flagship OMVI X16 PoE, which is coming later this year with an impressive 24MP resolution and 16x optical zoom.

Both the TrackFlex WiFi and OMVI 2i Ultra are expected to launch in the coming weeks. The TrackFlex WiFi will be priced at £169.99 (around $230), whilst the OMVI 2i Ultra is expected to cost £170-£220 (around $230-$300). Pricing for the OMVI X16 PoE is yet to be announced.

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OMVI X16 PoE (Image credit: Reolink)

The new OMVI 2i Ultra combines an 8MP wide-view camera with a 5MP pan-and-tilt camera, meaning you can keep an eye on the wider scene whilst simultaneously tracking movement elsewhere. Reolink's SyncTrack technology also allows the lower camera to continue following a detected person or object even after they move beyond the wide-angle camera's view.

It's completely wire-free too, with a detachable 10,000mAh battery that Reolink claims can last up to six months, based on five minutes of recording each day. There's also a built-in 6W solar panel to keep it topped up, with Reolink claiming just 30 minutes of sunlight per day is enough to keep the camera running.

TrackFlex WiFi (Image credit: Reolink)

The TrackFlex WiFi follows the Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, which we recently awarded five stars, and uses a similar dual-lens setup to offer 270-degree Out-of-View detection. It also features 355-degree panning, 50-degree tilting and automatic tracking and zooming. Its AI can distinguish between people, vehicles and animals to cut down on unnecessary alerts, whilst dual-band Wi-Fi 6 should help keep the connection stable.

Finally, the OMVI X16 PoE sits at the top of Reolink's OMVI range, featuring an impressive 24MP resolution and 16x optical zoom. Reolink hasn't revealed too much more about its new flagship just yet, but we should hear more as its launch gets closer.