EZVIZ takes smart security to the next level with its new triple-lens security camera

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has announced its latest generation of smart home products at IFA 2026. The standout launches from the launches is its security camera line-up, featuring triple-lens and dual-lens systems, and upgrades to its bestselling indoor pan-tilt camera.

At IFA 2026, EZVIZ has announced a whole new generation of smart home products. Amongst the new launches is the EZVIZ H90f Triple Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera which – as you may have guessed from the name – has not one, not two but three lenses so you won’t miss a thing.

Dual lens security cameras have been all the rage lately, but EZVIZ is offering one step better with its new H90f camera. With a triple-lens system, the EZVIZ H90f has a wide single camera at the top and a smaller rounder camera at the bottom which has its two other lenses.

With full coverage in mind, the EZVIZ H90f uses a triple-motor system to offer flexible viewing angles, and reduce blind spots. The cameras have 3K resolution, and 12x hybrid zoom so you can see all your footage and live view in crystal-clear detail. It also comes with local AI-powered familiar facial recognition to accurately notify you of what's happening at your property.

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Another debut from EZVIZ, the CB60 Dual 4G Battery Camera might be my favourite of the new releases, mainly because it looks like a mini robot. Available in black or white, the EZVIZ CB60 has dual 3K lenses, and 8x hybrid zoom.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

The EZVIZ CB60 comes with Always On Vision (AOV) technology, meaning it continuously records when motion is detected, and switches to lower frame rates when the area is empty. As an outdoor camera, it’s easy to install with its magnetic base, has 4G connectivity and is compatible with solar panels.

For fans of the EZVIZ C6c 4K Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera, it’s been upgraded with better image quality and detection features. It now has 4K resolution, 340° pan and 130° tilt coverage, and AI detection which can recognise over 130 items. As an indoor camera, it still comes with two-way talk, video calling and a physical privacy shutter.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

At IFA, EZVIZ has also debuted its latest smart lock , the DL50FVX Dual-Cam Face Recognition and Palm Vein Smart Lock. It offers multiple unlocking options, including palm vein and fingerprint recognition, face ID, app, temporary codes and passwords, as well as a back-up key if needed.

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