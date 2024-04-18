Disney+ is set for a huge audio upgrade – thanks to Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury was superhuman, but he wasn't literally a superhero. Despite that, the Disney+ release of Queen's concert film Queen Rock Montreal next month is bringing with it a boost for Marvel fans everywhere. Better sound.

On the 15th of May the movie (which has been an IMAX sensation) will hit the platform as the first concert movie that you can stream at home with IMAX-enhanced sound using DTS:X spatial audio. At the same time, 18 of the biggest Marvel movies will receive the same audio upgrade. So when can Freddie expect his Avengers invite?

Although other streaming services have Dolby Atmos, Disney+ is the first major streaming service to implement IMAX-enhanced audio. DTS X will give those with the right equipment the chance to listen to true spatial audio with more immersive directional sound. So you can feel in the crowd as Queen rock out or part of the battle as The Avengers take on Thanos.

How to use DTS:X sound

Unfortunately, you won't get the full benefit of IMAX-enhanced sound if you don't have the right gear. Much like its spatial audio rival Dolby Atmos, you'll need to make sure your setup is DTS-certified. Luckily the likes of Sony, Hisense, Sharp, Xiaomi all make DTS-compatible equipment while many of the best AV receivers from the likes of Denon are also ready.

Which movies will recieve IMAX enhanced sound?

(Image credit: Disney)

Aside from Queen Rock Montreal, all of the films announced so far are Marvel superhero movies, that's not to say more won't make their way to DTS X but the blockbuster natutre of superhero movies does lend themselves to big action scenes that require big audio.

Here are the 18 confirmed movies:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avengers: Infinity War

Eternals

Avengers: Endgame

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 2)

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Marvels

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Captain America: Civil War

Thor: Ragnarok

Captain Marvel