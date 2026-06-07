Leica's compact 4K projector is surprisingly affordable considering its heritage and tech

Quick Summary Leica has launched a compact 4K laser projector that can throw an image up to 220 inches almost anywhere. At £1,450, it's surprisingly affordable for a Leica product packed with premium home cinema tech.

Leica has announced a new compact projector that brings some serious home cinema credentials without the eye-watering price tag usually associated with the iconic camera brand.

The new Leica Cine Compact 1 is a portable 4K laser projector capable of producing an image up to 220 inches in size. While Leica is no stranger to premium products, the £1,450 asking price is relatively reasonable considering the tech on offer here. A contender for best projector then.

Designed for varied use around the home, the projector features a built-in 360-degree rotation system that allows you to project onto walls, ceilings and other surfaces without needing a fixed screen. An ideal portable projector option.

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Leica says automatic autofocus, keystone correction and screen alignment handle setup for you, meaning you can get watching in seconds. Much easier than many of the best home cinema projectors in that way then.

Streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video come built in thanks to the integrated VIDAA operating system. Also, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support should make it easy to slot into existing setups.

(Image credit: Leica)

Inside, Leica has packed in a Summicron zoom lens, a 4K DLP imaging chip and Triple RGB laser technology. That means brightness tops out at 1,700 lumens, which should make it good for everything from movie nights indoors to outdoor viewing in the garden once the sun goes down.

Dolby Vision support is included, alongside Leica's own image processing technology, which should maintain image quality regardless of projection size. Audio gets a boost too, with support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X.

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The design is perfectly Leica. A solid aluminium housing and glass front panel give it a premium look, while the company says the construction also helps maintain optical alignment and cooling performance.

Leica points out that its history with projectors actually dates back to 1926, making this launch a fitting way to mark a century of large-screen expertise.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 goes on sale from 18 June for £1,450. That's still a significant investment for a projector, but in Leica terms it actually feels pretty reasonable.