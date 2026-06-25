Is the Leica SL3-P the best camera the brand has made? I tested it at the Nürburgring to find out

This is the Leica to finally rival premium cameras from Sony, Canon and Nikon

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Leica Sl3-P
(Image credit: Sam Cross)

It’s no secret that Leica cameras are some of the most popular and beloved in history. For over a century, the brand has been producing exceptional bodies and lenses, beloved by everyone from Jason Momoa to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now, the brand has unveiled the SL3-P. That’s a ‘Pro’ monikered version of the Leica SL3, which was first unveiled a couple of years ago.

I spent a week in Germany with the brand to test it and it left me with a contentious statement to make – I think this is the best Leica camera ever made.

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Leica Sl3-P

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The ethos behind the camera is simple – remove the ‘but’ which arises when people compare the brand’s previous models. Usually, you’d hear statements along the lines of “I love this camera but…” followed by a list of reasons why it’s impractical, or otherwise unsuitable for that user.

Having spent a good deal of time with the camera, testing it in different environments and shooting scenarios, I can certainly feel that. There doesn’t really seem to be much of a compromise with this body, which is capable of turning its hand to fast-paced sporting action as well as the slower, more intentional shooting which Leica is renowned for.