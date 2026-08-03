This Chinese brand just combined a pocket gimbal camera and an autonomous drone into one ingenious device

HoverAir has unveiled the Versa, a curious new vlogging camera that can be used in your hand one moment and transformed into a drone the next.

It’s effectively HoverAir's take on the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a compact camera mounted on a three-axis mechanical gimbal.

The difference here is that by attaching wings to it, you can turn the Versa into a selfie drone.

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(Image credit: HoverAir)

On the ground, the Versa operates as a pocket-sized handheld camera for recording walks, vlogs and everyday footage.

Attach its enclosed propeller assembly (not dissimilar to the brand's X1 Pro model), and it becomes a self-flying camera capable of tracking its owner without a traditional drone controller.