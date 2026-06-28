Meet Floaty, the VTOL robot that could change flight forever

Quick Summary Researchers in Germany have developed a shape-shifting flying robot that can hover and manoeuvre without relying on propellers or constant thrust. Called Floaty, it uses adjustable flaps and natural airflow to stay stable while consuming a fraction of the energy used by conventional drones.

A big compromise in aviation is choosing between efficiency and control. Drones can hover and move precisely, but their propellers consume a lot of power. Fixed-wing aircraft are far more efficient, but can't stay suspended in one place.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems and the University of Stuttgart think they've found a middle ground. Their new robot, affectionately called Floaty, uses rising air currents to remain airborne while adjusting four movable flaps to control its position and stability.

Inspired by soaring birds, Floaty doesn't use propellers to stay in the air. Instead, it rides upward airflow and continuously changes its shape to control how air moves around its body.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The robot has been trained using an aerodynamic model developed from extensive wind tunnel testing, allowing it to recover from gusts of wind and even physical pushes without losing control.

Floaty - A shape-varying robot for soaring like a bird - YouTube Watch On

Getting the design right wasn't straightforward. Early versions proved unstable, so the team lowered the robot's centre of gravity and redesigned its control flaps to help it automatically correct its position while airborne.