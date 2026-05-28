Leica unveils a new colour for lots of its cameras – and it looks stunning

Quick Summary Leica just unveiled a new colour options for some of its most popular cameras. The M11-P, Q3 and D-Lux 8 are all available in a metallic grey hue.

Just when you thought Leica cameras couldn't get any better looking, the brand has unveiled a new range of metallic grey models. Those sit across four core parts of the brands catalogue.

You'll be able to buy the Leica M11-P along with a matching APO-Summicron 50mm f/2 lens, the iconic Leica Q3 and even the Leica D-Lux 8 in the new hue. It's worth noting that the M-series additions are available right away, though the Q3 and the D-Lux 8 will only be available from the 16th of July.

Each of the different models pairs the metallic grey with black, offering a two-tone appearance which still has a hint of monochrome about it. Of course, the iconic Leica red dot is present and correct on both the Q3 and the D-Lux 8 models, marking a familiar splash of colour.

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The models also feature some more subtle changes to the design. Both the Q3 and the 50mm lens feature red engravings for the feet and f-stop scales, which ties in nicely with the brand's signature colour.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

The D-Lux 8 takes a slightly different approach, with the metallic grey hue also appearing on the FN buttons. That's designed to help it stand out against the black body, without losing the monochromatic appearance.

Alongside the slew of camera kit on offer, there's also a bevy of accessories to go with them. It's far too much to list here in its entirety, but it encompasses everything from matching metallic grey batteries for the M11-P, to wrist straps, carry straps and cases.

Pricing for the camera kit can be found in the table below, and sits broadly in line with the standard variants on offer. Personally, I think that makes for a pretty compelling package – something just nice enough to stand out, without losing any of the characteristic charm.

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