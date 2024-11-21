New Leica camera might be the most stylish model yet

Quick Summary Leica has unveiled a new finish option for its M11 camera and a Noctilux lens. Designed to wear with use, this could be perfect for that retro appearance.

When it comes to great cameras, there is one brand which automatically gets a spot in the conversation. While they're rarely the most feature-filled devices, Leica cameras are incredible to use, with retro-inspired operation and simply staggering image quality.

I've recently used the Leica M11-D, which ditches the screen in favour of a more traditional setup. I've also been hands on with both the Leica Q3 and the Leica SL3, offering different takes on the modern form.

Each of those is a really stylish looking camera – but the latest release from the brand is even more snazzy. That's because the brand has released its Leica M11 – as well as an accompanying Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 lens – in a Glossy Black finish.

That's not just natty looking now, either. As this finish ages, it will develop a gorgeous patina, slowly revealing the brass underneath. That's designed to showcase the life the camera has, and should make for some really stylish vintage-looking cameras after a few years.

Functionally, this is the same as the base model M11. That includes a killer 60MP sensor, which can shoot at either 60MP, 36MP or 18MP while still using the full sensor.

You'll also enjoy a digital zoom within the camera. That allows you to use a 1.3x or a 1.8x zoom – though the sensor still captures the full image for processing later. Still, it's a handy addition – particularly as Leica M-series cameras aren't known for having zoom lenses.

You'll also get a 2.3-million pixel display on the rear, with 800 nits of brightness for reviewing your shots as you go. Plus, with an 1,800mAh battery inside, you'll be able to go for even longer!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what's the catch? Well, as you might expect, it's not a cheap camera. The body itself will set you back a cool £7,900 (approx. $10,000 / AU$15,300) which is no small change. You'll need a lens to go with that, of course, and if you want the matching Noctilux mentioned above, that's another £7,200 (approx. $9,100 / AU$14,000).

There's no getting around it – that's a lot of money. Still, it's a lot of camera, and if you've got £15,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you could spend it in worse ways.