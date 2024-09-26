New Leica Q3 43 could be the ultimate camera for most people

Quick Summary Leica has unveiled its latest camera model. Joining the Q-series, the Q3 43 features a more common focal length, which should have a widespread appeal.

If you love the best cameras on the market, you'll already be familiar with Leica. The German brand is iconic within the industry for manufacturing some of the most solidly built shot snappers, with glass that is the envy of many.

I'm blessed to have tried a few of their cameras over the years. I recently tried the new Leica SL3, but my first experience with the brand was the Leica Q3. With its fixed-lens design and comparatively affordable price point, it was a hit.

When I reviewed it, I was seriously impressed with the overall performance. In fact, one of the only things I wasn't a massive fan of was the 28mm focal length. It felt somewhat limiting, and wider than I'd usually opt for.

Clearly, I'm not the only one, as the brand is back with a 43mm version of the camera. Custom-designed for this camera, users can enjoy a 43mm focal length with an f/2 maximum aperture.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

That's much closer to popular focal lengths. In fact, it's probably not a coincidence that it sits almost exactly halfway between 35mm and 50mm – two of the most popular options across the industry as a whole.

As with the original model, you'll have a range of digitally selectable focal lengths to opt for. That gives users the choice of 43mm, 60mm, 75mm, 90mm, 120mm, and 150mm focal lengths. Those should play into uses like portrait photography really nicely, though you'll sacrifice a little in the way of image quality.

The eagle eyed among you will also spot a natty new grey leather covering. That contrasts gently against the black metalwork, and gives this model a classy, stylish edge.

Priced at £5,900, this is certainly not a cheap camera. You're in the wrong camp for that. But it certainly is a reasonably priced entry-point for those who enjoy the Leica look.

The focal length offered here is likely to be much more friendly for most people, which is a masterstroke from the brand. I don't like to predict the future often, but I suspect these will sell like hot cakes. And I can absolutely understand why.