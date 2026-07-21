Peak Design has launched a new modular camera bracket designed to adapt to different shooting styles without permanently encasing your camera in a bulky metal frame.

The Field Bracket is the brand's take on the traditional L-bracket, used by photographers to quickly switch between landscape and portrait orientations when shooting from a tripod.

Its key feature is a removable upright section secured using the brand’s new Field Latch mechanism.

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(Image credit: Peak Design)

This allows photographers to transform the accessory from a relatively discreet baseplate into a complete L-bracket in seconds, and, most importantly, without reaching for a screwdriver or Allen key.

Each Field Bracket uses a camera-specific baseplate precision-machined from recycled aluminium.

Peak Design says the plates follow the contours of individual camera bodies while preserving access to their ports, controls and battery compartments.

Versions will initially be offered for selected Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Leica cameras.

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From tripod plate to video rig

The Field Bracket serves as the foundation of a wider collection of optional accessories.

You can replace its standard upright with Peak Design’s Cheese Plate, which adds 1/4-inch-20 and 3/8-inch-16 threads, along with cold-shoe mounting points.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

These can accommodate accessories such as microphones, external monitors and compact lights without requiring a conventional full-size camera cage.

A dedicated Hand Strap attaches directly to the bracket for more secure handheld shooting.

The system also remains compatible with Peak Design’s Capture camera clip and camera straps, as well as Arca-type tripod heads and various third-party accessories.

Perhaps its most unusual add-on is the Beacon Finder Tag. Peak Design describes this as the first tracking device designed specifically to fit inside an Arca-compatible camera plate, providing a more discreet alternative to attaching a conventional tracker to a camera bag or strap.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

“The best camera accessories disappear into your workflow until you need them,” says Peak Design founder and CEO Peter Dering.

“Instead of asking photographers to permanently attach functionality they only use some of the time, we built a system that can transform in seconds while remaining just as rigid and dependable as a traditional L-bracket.”

As usual from the brand, Peak Design just launched the Field Bracket on Kickstarter (this is its 17th crowdfunding campaign).

Early customers will be offered a limited-time discount ahead of the eventual retail release.

The Field Bracket has a suggested retail price of $149.95 (~£114 / €131 / AU$214), while optional accessories will start at $39.95 (~£30 / €35 / AU$57). UK and European pricing has yet to be confirmed.

For more info, head over to Peak Design.