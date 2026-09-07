"The first time in a foldable": Huawei Mate XT 2 doesn't just dupe Samsung's TriFold design, it nabs one of its best features

Quick Summary The Huawei Mate XT 2 has been unveiled and as well as swapping to a fold-in tri-fold design, it adopts privacy display on a foldable for the first time. Launched in China first, we're still waiting for details on a global rollout.

Huawei announced its latest foldable phone in China this morning and it comes with a couple of surprises.

The Huawei Mate XT 2 is a new tri-fold phone, but the brand has opted to change the design from its former model. Rather than a large screen that folds in on itself to create the front display, it now resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

That means it has a separate front screen and the main tablet-like display is now better protected. And that's not the only feature "borrowed" from Samsung.

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The Mate XT 2 also comes with a privacy display, as featured on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. But this is the first time a hardware level privacy solution has been used on a foldable, says Huawei.

(Image credit: Huawei)

For those who haven't seen Samsung's version of the tech, it can stop snoopers from seeing either the whole of your phone's screen, or even just individual apps, such as a video pop-up. The person sitting directly in front of the display can see it, but not those at an acute viewing angle.

Also new on the Huawei triple-fold phone is a built in stand, to prop it up when watching content on the inner screen.

(Image credit: Huawei)

As for other specs, Huawei has announced that it runs on a Kirin 9050 Pro processor, has an included ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor to read your heart rate, and comes preinstalled with the all-new Harmony OS 7 software.

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It's not yet known when (or even whether) the Huawei Mate XT 2 will be available outside China, or how much it costs, but we'll update when we have more information.

A week of foldables

Of course, the Mate XT 2 isn't the only foldable to be launched this week. Apple is fully expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra on Wednesday – its first foldable device.

This will be a single fold phone, but with a similar wider design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. That gives a larger iPad mini-like display in the middle.

T3 will be covering the Apple launch event live.